PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 43,696 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,696 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vimeo by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vimeo by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.