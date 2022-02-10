OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

OTCMKTS IGNYU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

