Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,782 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 806,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,863,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FITB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

