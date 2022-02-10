Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,638 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $159.09 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.85 and a fifty-two week high of $257.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.85 and a 200-day moving average of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

