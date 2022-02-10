Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNGX stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

