American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 15.1% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 49.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,229,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,227,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 391,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in MannKind by 20.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,471,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 591,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNKD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

