DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

DHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.85 million, a PE ratio of -272.50 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

