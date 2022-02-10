Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,941 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $153,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.97 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

