Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 396,824 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

SYNA stock opened at $226.81 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,020. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.