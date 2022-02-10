Jump Financial LLC Reduces Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 117,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 87,158 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $720.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.68. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

