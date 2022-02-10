OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $639,000.

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

