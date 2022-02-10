Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 40.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.