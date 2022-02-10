OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $149,000 in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

