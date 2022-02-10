Jump Financial LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

