OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 81,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $42.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.