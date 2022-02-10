10,223 Shares in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,246,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 772,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,696,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,038,000 after purchasing an additional 53,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.99 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

