Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 379.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 86,398 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $289.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.09 and its 200 day moving average is $269.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $231.20 and a 52-week high of $294.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

