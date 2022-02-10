Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $171,716,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,985 shares of company stock worth $6,812,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

