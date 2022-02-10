Jump Financial LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after buying an additional 187,059 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,335,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $123.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.52. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.80 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

