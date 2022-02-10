ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $120.11

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.11, but opened at $116.07. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $115.55, with a volume of 481 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

