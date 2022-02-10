Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $5.80

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $5.46. Bakkt shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 101,106 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.