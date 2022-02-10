Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,160 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,026 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 14.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,717 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $812,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 12,594.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 30,983 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $122.66 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.68.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

