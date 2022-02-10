Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.40 Million in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 75,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,071,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,421,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $22.77.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

