$184.76 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to announce sales of $184.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.53 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $153.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $656.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.71 million to $659.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $730.41 million, with estimates ranging from $713.80 million to $747.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

