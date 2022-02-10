Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.39 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

