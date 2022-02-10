Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THC. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.14.

NYSE THC opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

