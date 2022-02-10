BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 746,698 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 446,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 138,912 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 219,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

