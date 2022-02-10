Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 18,419 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

