Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 112,801 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 33.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 114.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 65,396 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

