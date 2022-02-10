Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.20% of Hibbett Sports worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,386,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $5,586,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $835.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.