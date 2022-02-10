Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 79,848 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,848 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at $432,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 4,218.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 149,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 164.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,030,548 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CSLT stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.65. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.71.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

