Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce earnings per share of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 652.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $307.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $202.65 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.75 and a 200-day moving average of $285.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

