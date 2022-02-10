$2.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the lowest is $2.39. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $18.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $65.45.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

