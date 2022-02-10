UBS Group Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $93.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

