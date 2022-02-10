DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Bank of America

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DD. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.

DD opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,864,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

