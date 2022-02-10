Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,058 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Progress Software by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Progress Software by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 51,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Progress Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53,308 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

