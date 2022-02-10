Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,799 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.18. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

