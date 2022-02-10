Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 11,901 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 515.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

DM opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.