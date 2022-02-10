Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after buying an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after buying an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,724,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

