Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,319,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,679,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

