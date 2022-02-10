Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HNI were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,684,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 77,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,291 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,022 shares of company stock worth $2,287,707. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.