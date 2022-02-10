Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $23,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 493,515 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 239.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 446,648 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $7,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 316,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.