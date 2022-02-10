Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SJW Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,795,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SJW Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SJW Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,382,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

