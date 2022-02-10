Insider Buying: ARTRYA Ltd (ASX:AYA) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

ARTRYA Ltd (ASX:AYA) insider Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,350.00 ($42,801.42).
Further Reading
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for ARTRYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARTRYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.