Insider Buying: ARTRYA Ltd (ASX:AYA) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

ARTRYA Ltd (ASX:AYA) insider Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,350.00 ($42,801.42).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARTRYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARTRYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.