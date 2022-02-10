M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

MDC opened at $45.45 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

