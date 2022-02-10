Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,625 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $438.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

