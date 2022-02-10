Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $173.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.87. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 39.46 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

