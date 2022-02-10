Credit Suisse Group Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $36.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $74.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,073,279,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

