Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 437 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Celanese by 10.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 21.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $160.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $128.36 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

