Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $26.42

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.42, but opened at $25.73. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 369 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 29.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

